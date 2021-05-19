Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) Upgraded by Greenridge Global to “Buy”

Greenridge Global upgraded shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.
FSI has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Flexible Solutions International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flexible Solutions International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.
NYSEAMERICAN FSI opened at $3.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Flexible Solutions International has a 1-year low of $1.51 and a 1-year high of $5.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.43. The stock has a market cap of $37.92 million, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.52.
Flexible Solutions International Company Profile
Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.
