Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) Upgraded by Greenridge Global to “Buy”

Greenridge Global upgraded shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

FSI has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Flexible Solutions International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flexible Solutions International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Get Flexible Solutions International alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN FSI opened at $3.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Flexible Solutions International has a 1-year low of $1.51 and a 1-year high of $5.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.43. The stock has a market cap of $37.92 million, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.52.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Flexible Solutions International by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 618,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 63,300 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 34.1% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 162,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 41,234 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 3,888.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 122,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 118,941 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 46.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 59,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 19,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Flexible Solutions International in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.19% of the company’s stock.

Flexible Solutions International Company Profile

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

See Also: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Flexible Solutions International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexible Solutions International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.