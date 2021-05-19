FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) Hits New 12-Month High at $12.85

FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.85 and last traded at $12.85, with a volume of 343 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.19.

FLNG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Danske raised FLEX LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of FLEX LNG in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FLEX LNG in a research note on Sunday, April 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $684.28 million, a P/E ratio of 107.17 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.30.

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $67.37 million for the quarter. FLEX LNG had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 4.12%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.33%. FLEX LNG’s payout ratio is 74.07%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in FLEX LNG in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in FLEX LNG in the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in FLEX LNG by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 32,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 12,354 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in FLEX LNG in the 4th quarter worth about $539,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in FLEX LNG in the 4th quarter worth about $840,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

FLEX LNG Company Profile (NYSE:FLNG)

Flex LNG Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. As of March 15, 2021, it owned and operated nine M-type electronically controlled gas injection LNG carriers; and three generation X dual fuel LNG carriers. It also provides chartering and management services.

