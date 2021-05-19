FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,426 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $54,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 138.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

NYSE FLT opened at $268.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $22.41 billion, a PE ratio of 32.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.50. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $214.88 and a one year high of $295.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $283.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.31.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FLT shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.07.

FLEETCOR Technologies Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

See Also: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT).

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.