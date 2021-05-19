Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) Plans $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund stock opened at $23.60 on Wednesday. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has a 1 year low of $19.06 and a 1 year high of $25.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.55.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) by 28.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,517 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across utilities and banking sectors.

