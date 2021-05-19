Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Position Reduced by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp cut its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,850 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $15,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,959,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,663,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786,213 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,031,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $914,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921,134 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $722,901,000. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,725,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $651,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,944 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $594,904,000. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FISV. Truist Securities upped their target price on Fiserv from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist increased their price objective on Fiserv from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.55.

In related news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total value of $2,498,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 234,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,330,414.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $2,707,100,000.00. Insiders sold 23,050,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,713,368,900 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FISV opened at $113.70 on Wednesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.15 and a 1-year high of $127.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $121.22 and a 200-day moving average of $115.00.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

