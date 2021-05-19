First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Given New $215.00 Price Target at Compass Point

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) had its price target raised by Compass Point from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an underperform rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on First Republic Bank from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $155.19.

FRC stock opened at $187.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.21 billion, a PE ratio of 32.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.70. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $96.39 and a fifty-two week high of $191.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. First Republic Bank’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 28th. This is an increase from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is presently 15.15%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank during the first quarter valued at $2,346,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 179.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 56,152 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,363,000 after buying an additional 36,068 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in First Republic Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $5,475,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 4.6% in the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 223,248 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,227,000 after acquiring an additional 9,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 493,876 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

