First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown Sells 3,820 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown reduced its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,306 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,820 shares during the quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in Corning were worth $2,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GLW. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Corning by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,961 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Corning by 1.1% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 22,156 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of Corning by 2.8% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 9,329 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Corning by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 23,133 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Corning by 3.0% during the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 9,870 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Corning alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GLW. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.80.

In related news, VP Robert P. France sold 2,442 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total transaction of $112,698.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 146,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $5,533,778.46. Insiders sold 70,521,807 shares of company stock valued at $3,066,001,063 over the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GLW traded down $0.80 on Wednesday, hitting $42.58. 111,864 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,667,130. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.22. The firm has a market cap of $36.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 216.90, a P/E/G ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $20.42 and a one year high of $46.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.55%.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.