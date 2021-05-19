First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown Sells 1,270 Shares of First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA)

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown lowered its position in shares of First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,430 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in First Bank were worth $139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in First Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in First Bank by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in First Bank by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 450,769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,228,000 after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in First Bank by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,190 shares of the bank’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 33,262 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in First Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. 44.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FRBA traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.50. 781 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,589. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.91. First Bank has a 52 week low of $6.05 and a 52 week high of $14.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. First Bank had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 8.29%. As a group, research analysts predict that First Bank will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.22%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FRBA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of First Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

