First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown Sells 1,226 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown cut its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,434 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 1,226 shares during the period. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in HP were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HPQ. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in HP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in HP during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank grew its stake in HP by 1,729.7% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,171 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HPQ traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.36. 180,142 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,513,055. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.86 and a 12 month high of $36.00. The company has a market capitalization of $39.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.17.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The computer maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.24 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 196.27% and a net margin of 5.02%. Equities research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of HP from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of HP in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.37.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

