First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown Has $511,000 Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown reduced its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in Amgen were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 15.1% in the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 42.2% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 35,671 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,875,000 after purchasing an additional 10,584 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 9.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 262,112 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $65,216,000 after purchasing an additional 22,860 shares during the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 5.3% in the first quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in shares of Amgen by 5.6% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 257,681 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $64,125,000 after purchasing an additional 13,662 shares during the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $3.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $247.25. The stock had a trading volume of 44,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,712,305. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $210.28 and a 52 week high of $276.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $250.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.50%.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total transaction of $249,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,231,411.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $631,275.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,777,802.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,426,320 in the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Amgen from $301.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.86.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

