First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown Has $305,000 Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJK. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 288.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,190,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,396,000 after purchasing an additional 9,050,853 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,155,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,772,000 after buying an additional 5,370,089 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,363,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,259,000 after buying an additional 45,578 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 240.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,110,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491,269 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 349.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,204,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,021,000 after acquiring an additional 936,783 shares during the period.

Shares of IJK stock traded down $1.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,799. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.22. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a one year low of $52.39 and a one year high of $83.86.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

