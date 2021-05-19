First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown Cuts Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown cut its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,792 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 877 shares during the quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedeker Wealth LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 17,566 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 320,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $37,485,000 after acquiring an additional 99,220 shares during the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 216.5% during the fourth quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 6,402 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 4,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,285 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MDT traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $124.86. 57,147 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,610,006. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $125.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $87.68 and a fifty-two week high of $132.30. The firm has a market cap of $168.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.03, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.54%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MDT. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.54.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

