First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) Plans $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the bank on Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd.

First Financial Northwest has raised its dividend by 48.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

First Financial Northwest stock opened at $14.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.93 and its 200-day moving average is $12.65. The company has a market cap of $139.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. First Financial Northwest has a 12 month low of $8.38 and a 12 month high of $15.05.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. First Financial Northwest had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 13.85%. Research analysts anticipate that First Financial Northwest will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Joseph W. Kiley III sold 16,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $228,982.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,037.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Financial Northwest stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) by 55.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,231 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.12% of First Financial Northwest worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 43.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial Northwest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. DA Davidson upgraded First Financial Northwest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded First Financial Northwest from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

About First Financial Northwest

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

