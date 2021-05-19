First Derivatives (LON:FDP) PT Lowered to GBX 2,720 at Peel Hunt

First Derivatives (LON:FDP) had its price target decreased by Peel Hunt from GBX 3,200 ($41.81) to GBX 2,720 ($35.54) in a report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Peel Hunt currently has an add rating on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of First Derivatives in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

LON FDP opened at GBX 2,265 ($29.59) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,788.90 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,908.78. The stock has a market capitalization of £627.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.01, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. First Derivatives has a 1-year low of GBX 2,165 ($28.29) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,625 ($47.36).

First Derivatives plc provides software and consulting services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Managed Services and Consulting and Software segments. It provides kdb+, in-memory, time-series database. The company also supports trading systems for front, middle, and back-office operations.

