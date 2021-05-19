First Derivatives (LON:FDP) PT Lowered to GBX 2,720 at Peel Hunt

First Derivatives (LON:FDP) had its price target decreased by Peel Hunt from GBX 3,200 ($41.81) to GBX 2,720 ($35.54) in a report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Peel Hunt currently has an add rating on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of First Derivatives in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

LON FDP opened at GBX 2,265 ($29.59) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,788.90 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,908.78. The stock has a market capitalization of £627.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.01, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. First Derivatives has a 1-year low of GBX 2,165 ($28.29) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,625 ($47.36).

First Derivatives Company Profile

First Derivatives plc provides software and consulting services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Managed Services and Consulting and Software segments. It provides kdb+, in-memory, time-series database. The company also supports trading systems for front, middle, and back-office operations.

