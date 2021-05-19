First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.51

Shares of First Capital Realty Inc (TSE:FCR.UN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$15.51 and traded as high as C$17.60. First Capital Realty shares last traded at C$17.55, with a volume of 290,607 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on First Capital Realty from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on First Capital Realty from C$15.25 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC raised their price target on First Capital Realty from C$18.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on First Capital Realty from C$15.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on First Capital Realty from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$18.79.

Get First Capital Realty alerts:

The stock has a market cap of C$3.82 billion and a PE ratio of 39.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$17.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$15.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.09, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for First Capital Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Capital Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.