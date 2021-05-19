Financial Strategies Group Inc. Purchases 345 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Financial Strategies Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 22.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,863 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Forte Capital LLC ADV bought a new position in shares of The Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Triton Wealth Management PLLC grew its position in shares of The Boeing by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 3,437 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,631,000. Finally, First Command Bank grew its position in shares of The Boeing by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 9,332 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. 51.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BA has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of The Boeing in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $244.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $233.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.04.

In related news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $449,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of The Boeing stock traded down $5.20 on Wednesday, hitting $222.35. 337,071 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,329,547. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $130.28 and a 12-month high of $278.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.07. The company has a market cap of $130.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.84, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.70) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current year.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

