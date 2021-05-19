Financial Strategies Group Inc. Has $305,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Financial Strategies Group Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 5.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $2.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $211.03. 272,801 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,374,441. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $147.02 and a 52 week high of $219.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.40.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

