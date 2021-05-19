Financial Strategies Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,029 Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Financial Strategies Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,029 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. First United Bank Trust increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 1,343 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Hedeker Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 20,402 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 137,873 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $28,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 959 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.05.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $320,565.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,336,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,645,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNP traded down $2.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $220.26. The stock had a trading volume of 52,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,837,911. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $158.75 and a one year high of $231.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

