Financial Contrast: Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) & Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC)

Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) and Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Renalytix AI and Celcuity’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Renalytix AI N/A N/A -$9.84 million ($0.16) -182.56 Celcuity N/A N/A -$7.36 million ($0.72) -37.85

Renalytix AI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Celcuity, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Renalytix AI and Celcuity, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Renalytix AI 0 1 2 0 2.67 Celcuity 0 0 2 0 3.00

Renalytix AI currently has a consensus price target of $22.00, indicating a potential downside of 24.68%. Celcuity has a consensus price target of $27.00, indicating a potential downside of 0.92%. Given Celcuity’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Celcuity is more favorable than Renalytix AI.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.6% of Renalytix AI shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.6% of Celcuity shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.5% of Celcuity shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Renalytix AI and Celcuity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Renalytix AI N/A N/A N/A Celcuity N/A -52.57% -49.69%

Summary

Celcuity beats Renalytix AI on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Renalytix AI

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score. Renalytix AI plc has a license agreement with Mount Sinai Health System to develop and commercialize licensed products in connection with the application of artificial intelligence for the diagnosis of kidney disease; Joslin Diabetes Center, Inc. for developing and commercializing products for diagnosing and predicting kidney disease using biomarkers; and Kantaro Biosciences LLC for developing and commercializing laboratory tests for the detection of antibodies against SARS-CoV-2. Its products are used in kidney disease diagnosis and prognosis, clinical care, patient stratification for drug clinical trials, and drug target discovery. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Cardiff, the United Kingdom.

About Celcuity

Celcuity Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers cancer sub-types and therapeutic options for cancer patients in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it. The company is also developing CELsignia MP test, a qualitative laboratory developed test that measures HER2, c-Met, and PI3K signaling activity in breast and ovarian tumor cells. Celcuity Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

