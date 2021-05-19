Financial Analysis: Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) & PROG (NYSE:PRG)

PROG (NYSE:PRG) and Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

Get PROG alerts:

This table compares PROG and Triton International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PROG -5.00% 21.39% 11.26% Triton International 22.11% 15.93% 3.30%

92.5% of PROG shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.2% of Triton International shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of PROG shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Triton International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

PROG pays an annual dividend of $0.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Triton International pays an annual dividend of $2.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. PROG pays out 3.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Triton International pays out 49.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Triton International has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Triton International is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for PROG and Triton International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PROG 0 1 6 0 2.86 Triton International 0 0 3 0 3.00

PROG currently has a consensus price target of $59.60, indicating a potential upside of 9.88%. Triton International has a consensus price target of $58.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.89%. Given Triton International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Triton International is more favorable than PROG.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PROG and Triton International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PROG $3.95 billion 0.93 $31.47 million $3.89 13.94 Triton International $1.35 billion 2.64 $352.69 million $4.57 11.55

Triton International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PROG. Triton International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PROG, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

PROG has a beta of 1.95, suggesting that its stock price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Triton International has a beta of 1.85, suggesting that its stock price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Triton International beats PROG on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PROG

PROG Holdings, Inc. operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in two segments, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The Progressive Leasing segment offers lease-purchase solutions to customers for various merchandize in the furniture, appliances, electronics, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattresses, and automobile electronics and accessories markets through point-of-sale and e-commerce retail partners, as well in-store, mobile, and online solutions. The Vive segment provides second-look and revolving credit products to customers that may not qualify for traditional prime lending through private label and Vive-branded credit cards. It offers lease-purchase solutions through approximately 25,000 third-party point-of-sale partner locations and e-commerce websites in 45 states and the District of Columbia. The company was formerly known as Aaron's Holdings Company, Inc. and changed its name to PROG Holdings, Inc. in December 2020. PROG Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is based in Draper, Utah.

About Triton International

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides maritime container management services. As of December 31, 2020, its total fleet consisted of 3.7 million containers and chassis representing 6.2 million twenty-foot equivalent units or 7.0 million cost equivalent units. The company also purchases containers from shipping line customers and other sellers, as well as resells these containers to container retailers and users. It operates in Asia, Europe, the Americas, Bermuda, and internationally. The company was founded in 1980 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Receive News & Ratings for PROG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.