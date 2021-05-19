Financial Analysis: Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) & Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY)

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) and Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Stock Yards Bancorp has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Byline Bancorp has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

55.3% of Stock Yards Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.0% of Byline Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.6% of Stock Yards Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 37.4% of Byline Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Stock Yards Bancorp and Byline Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stock Yards Bancorp 0 2 1 0 2.33 Byline Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

Stock Yards Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $47.33, indicating a potential downside of 7.62%. Byline Bancorp has a consensus price target of $17.00, indicating a potential downside of 25.73%. Given Stock Yards Bancorp’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Stock Yards Bancorp is more favorable than Byline Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Stock Yards Bancorp and Byline Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stock Yards Bancorp 29.08% 13.88% 1.43% Byline Bancorp 13.43% 5.46% 0.69%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Stock Yards Bancorp and Byline Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stock Yards Bancorp $197.55 million 5.91 $66.07 million $2.89 17.73 Byline Bancorp $320.31 million 2.76 $57.00 million $1.62 14.13

Stock Yards Bancorp has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Byline Bancorp. Byline Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Stock Yards Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Stock Yards Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Byline Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Stock Yards Bancorp pays out 37.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Byline Bancorp pays out 14.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Stock Yards Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Byline Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Stock Yards Bancorp beats Byline Bancorp on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for SYB that provides various banking products and services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of loan and deposit products, retail and commercial lending products, deposit services, merchant services, and treasury management services, as well as private, international, correspondent, mortgage, online and mobile, and other banking services to individual consumers and businesses. This segment also offers securities brokerage services through an arrangement with a third party broker-dealer. The WM&T segment provides investment management, company retirement plan management, retirement planning, trust, estate, and financial planning services. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 44 full service banking locations, including 33 in the Louisville metropolitan statistical area (MSA), 5 in Indianapolis MSA, and 6 in Cincinnati MSA. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial loan products and services, including term loans, construction financing, and revolving lines of credit; small business administration loans; and small ticket equipment leasing services, as well as online, mobile, and direct banking services. It operates through 45 branch offices in Chicago metropolitan area; and one branch office in Brookfield, Wisconsin. The company was formerly known as Metropolitan Bank Group, Inc. and changed its name to Byline Bancorp, Inc. in 2015. Byline Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 1978 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

