Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) Given New C$12.75 Price Target at National Bankshares

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) had its price objective boosted by National Bankshares from C$6.00 to C$12.75 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 31.99% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FIL. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Filo Mining from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Pi Financial increased their price objective on shares of Filo Mining from C$5.75 to C$13.50 in a report on Tuesday. Haywood Securities raised their target price on shares of Filo Mining from C$8.50 to C$11.50 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Filo Mining from C$5.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Filo Mining alerts:

CVE:FIL opened at C$9.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 4.56. The firm has a market cap of C$1.07 billion and a PE ratio of -57.16. Filo Mining has a 1-year low of C$1.51 and a 1-year high of C$10.00.

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Filo Mining will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Jeffrey Patrick Yip sold 109,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.52, for a total transaction of C$824,614.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$112,755.

Filo Mining Company Profile

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

See Also: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Filo Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Filo Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.