Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp has increased its dividend by 29.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp stock opened at $54.16 on Wednesday. Fidelity D & D Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $34.25 and a fifty-two week high of $70.97. The stock has a market cap of $270.58 million, a PE ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83.

In related news, Director Richard M. Hotchkiss sold 2,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.84, for a total transaction of $153,726.72. Also, CEO Daniel J. Santaniello sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. 26.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fidelity D & D Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC) by 147.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,652 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.16% of Fidelity D & D Bancorp worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 14.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fidelity D & D Bancorp

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank that provides a range of banking, trust, and financial services to individuals, small businesses, and corporate customers. The company accepts savings, clubs, interest-bearing and non-interest bearing checking, money market, and short- and long-term time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

