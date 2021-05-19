Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) Hits New 52-Week High at $2,603.00

Fevertree Drinks Plc (LON:FEVR) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,603 ($34.01) and last traded at GBX 2,576 ($33.66), with a volume of 40468 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,567 ($33.54).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FEVR shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Fevertree Drinks to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 2,600 ($33.97) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Numis Securities cut shares of Fevertree Drinks to an “add” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,246.67 ($29.35).

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,391.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,369.67. The firm has a market cap of £2.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.68. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a GBX 10.27 ($0.13) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This is a boost from Fevertree Drinks’s previous dividend of $5.41. This represents a dividend yield of 0.44%. Fevertree Drinks’s payout ratio is presently 0.43%.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

