Ferrovial (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) Given Overweight Rating at Barclays

Ferrovial (OTCMKTS:FRRVY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

FRRVY has been the subject of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a report on Thursday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ferrovial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Ferrovial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ferrovial has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of Ferrovial stock opened at $31.94 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.55. Ferrovial has a 1 year low of $21.10 and a 1 year high of $31.94.

Ferrovial, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an infrastructure and mobility operator in the United States, Poland, Spain, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company engages in the design and construction of various public and private works; and development, finance, and operation of toll roads.

