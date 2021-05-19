Ferro (NYSE:FOE) Price Target Raised to $22.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $16.00 to $22.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on FOE. G.Research lowered Ferro from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Ferro in a report on Monday. Gabelli reissued a sell rating on shares of Ferro in a report on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Ferro from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a neutral rating on shares of Ferro in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Ferro presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Shares of NYSE FOE opened at $21.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.82. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -358.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.65. Ferro has a 12 month low of $10.64 and a 12 month high of $22.00.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $288.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.87 million. Ferro had a positive return on equity of 16.41% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ferro will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ferro news, CEO Peter T. Thomas sold 11,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total value of $175,012.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 858,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,275,085.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Mark Hugo Duesenberg sold 15,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total value of $243,517.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 243,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,738,301.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferro during the first quarter worth $26,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferro during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ferro during the first quarter worth $92,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Ferro during the third quarter worth $128,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferro during the fourth quarter worth $137,000.

Ferro Company Profile

Ferro Corporation produces and markets specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Functional Coatings and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

