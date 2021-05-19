Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on the development of Sodium Thiosulfate for the prevention of ototoxicity from cisplatin in pediatric patients. The Company’s products include Eniluracil and Sodium Thiosulfate (STS). Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc., is based in United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

Shares of NASDAQ FENC traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.56. The stock had a trading volume of 118,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,014. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.36 and its 200-day moving average is $7.32. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $10.67. The company has a market cap of $170.58 million, a P/E ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 0.07.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.03. Sell-side analysts expect that Fennec Pharmaceuticals will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 11,170 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 137.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 13,244 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 1,042.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 37,019 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,132,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,035,000 after acquiring an additional 25,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.58% of the company’s stock.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

