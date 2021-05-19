FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) is Bar Harbor Trust Services’ 3rd Largest Position

Bar Harbor Trust Services cut its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 21.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,253 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 9,531 shares during the quarter. FedEx makes up approximately 3.7% of Bar Harbor Trust Services’ holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Bar Harbor Trust Services’ holdings in FedEx were worth $10,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Royal Harbor Partners LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of FedEx by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 49,261 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $12,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on FDX. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $368.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $383.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.56.

In other FedEx news, EVP Jill Brannon sold 1,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.00, for a total value of $333,603.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,511 shares in the company, valued at $1,669,833. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.97, for a total value of $1,485,059.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,943,666.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 180,773 shares of company stock valued at $53,374,869. 8.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FDX traded down $3.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $302.97. 22,481 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,380,140. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $291.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $272.55. The company has a market capitalization of $80.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.71. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $114.65 and a twelve month high of $317.00.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.