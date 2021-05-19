Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Shares Acquired by Seizert Capital Partners LLC

Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 21.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 66,514 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,619 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $2,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Signal in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Signal in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Signal in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Federal Signal in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Signal in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FSS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Federal Signal from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

In other news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman sold 65,031 shares of Federal Signal stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total transaction of $2,369,729.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FSS opened at $41.73 on Wednesday. Federal Signal Co. has a 52-week low of $27.06 and a 52-week high of $43.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.11.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $278.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.11%.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

