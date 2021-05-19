Feathercoin Trading Down 32.8% Over Last Week (FTC)

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded down 22.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 19th. Feathercoin has a total market capitalization of $8.65 million and $77,341.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Feathercoin has traded 32.8% lower against the US dollar. One Feathercoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0366 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00008440 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 24.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 55.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000103 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 62.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Feathercoin

Feathercoin (CRYPTO:FTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 336,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,600,238 coins. Feathercoin’s official message board is forum.feathercoin.com . Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Feathercoin’s official website is feathercoin.com . The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Feathercoin is based on Litecoin, which is safeguarded from the effects of Bitcoin ASIC mining until now. It has a block reward of 200 coins and will have a total of 336 million coins. The start block reward was 80 coins and halves every 840,000 blocks. The coin has 336 million as a hard cap and the block target is 1 minute – difficulty is damped at 25%. Feathercoin is a UK Oxford based initiative and as such has a following locally with some merchants accepting the currency. The website also has its own shop where you can post and sell goods for FTC – or Feathercoins. “

Buying and Selling Feathercoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feathercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Feathercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

