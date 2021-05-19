Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) PT Lowered to $42.00

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) had its target price dropped by research analysts at DA Davidson from $56.00 to $42.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.48% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fathom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Fathom from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

FTHM stock opened at $32.69 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.51. Fathom has a 1 year low of $8.61 and a 1 year high of $56.81. The company has a current ratio of 7.57, a quick ratio of 7.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.13). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fathom will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fathom by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 255,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,356,000 after purchasing an additional 16,791 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Fathom by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 174,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,299,000 after acquiring an additional 19,960 shares in the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Fathom during the first quarter worth $4,704,000. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fathom by 36.6% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 114,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after acquiring an additional 30,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fathom in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,320,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.06% of the company’s stock.

About Fathom

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. The company offers access to various properties for sale or lease through its Website, www.FathomRealty.com to buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants. It also operates intelliAgent, a real estate technology platform that is designed to provide a suite of brokerage and agent level tools, technology, business processes, business intelligence and reporting, training, customer relationship management, social media marketing, marketing repository, and marketing services, as well as marketplace for add-on services and third-party technology.

