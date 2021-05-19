fastjet Plc (FJET.L) (LON:FJET) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.03

fastjet Plc (FJET.L) (LON:FJET) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.02 ($0.00). fastjet Plc (FJET.L) shares last traded at GBX 0.03 ($0.00), with a volume of 55,603,590 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.14 million and a PE ratio of -0.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.90, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.48.

fastjet Plc (FJET.L) Company Profile (LON:FJET)

fastjet Plc provides passenger airline services in Africa. The company was formerly known as Rubicon Diversified Investments Plc and changed its name to fastjet Plc in August 2012. fastjet Plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

