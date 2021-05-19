Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) Receives “Hold” Rating from Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reiterated their hold rating on shares of Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a $12.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley raised their target price on Farmland Partners from $8.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Farmland Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd.

Shares of Farmland Partners stock opened at $13.22 on Tuesday. Farmland Partners has a twelve month low of $6.27 and a twelve month high of $14.85. The stock has a market cap of $407.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.58 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.67.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Farmland Partners had a return on equity of 3.39% and a net margin of 18.80%. On average, analysts predict that Farmland Partners will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Farmland Partners’s payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

In other Farmland Partners news, CFO Luca Fabbri sold 13,500 shares of Farmland Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.71, for a total transaction of $158,085.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 233,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,730,842.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in Farmland Partners by 135.2% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Farmland Partners by 121.8% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Farmland Partners by 79.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Farmland Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.11% of the company’s stock.

About Farmland Partners

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 155,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia.

