Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.84

Shares of Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.84 and traded as high as $11.09. Farmer Bros. shares last traded at $10.89, with a volume of 288,962 shares traded.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Farmer Bros. from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Farmer Bros. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Farmer Bros. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.04 and a 200 day moving average of $6.88. The firm has a market cap of $191.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.38). Farmer Bros. had a negative return on equity of 11.91% and a negative net margin of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $93.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.37 million. Equities analysts expect that Farmer Bros. Co. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FARM. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Farmer Bros. in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Farmer Bros. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Farmer Bros. by 111.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 7,021 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Farmer Bros. by 98.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 3,908 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Farmer Bros. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 75.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM)

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

