FairGame Hits Market Cap of $5.99 Million (FAIR)

FairGame (CURRENCY:FAIR) traded 22.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 19th. FairGame has a total market cap of $5.99 million and $3.66 million worth of FairGame was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FairGame coin can now be purchased for $0.0062 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, FairGame has traded down 32.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002138 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded down 73.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00006078 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000100 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded down 40.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.75 or 0.00079098 BTC.

FairGame Profile

FairGame (CRYPTO:FAIR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 6th, 2014. FairGame’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 960,000,000 coins. FairGame’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . FairGame’s official website is fair.game

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

