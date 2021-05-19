Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH) Director Purchases C$1,191,252.93 in Stock

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH) Director F. Brian Bradstreet acquired 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$567.26 per share, with a total value of C$1,191,252.93. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 41,683 shares in the company, valued at C$23,645,236.13.
F. Brian Bradstreet also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, May 5th, F. Brian Bradstreet sold 1,000 shares of Fairfax Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$576.67, for a total value of C$576,671.00.
TSE FFH opened at C$568.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$566.54 and a 200 day moving average of C$493.21. Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of C$338.79 and a twelve month high of C$581.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.45.
Fairfax Financial Company Profile
Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.
