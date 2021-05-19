Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH) Director Purchases C$1,191,252.93 in Stock

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH) Director F. Brian Bradstreet acquired 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$567.26 per share, with a total value of C$1,191,252.93. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 41,683 shares in the company, valued at C$23,645,236.13.

F. Brian Bradstreet also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 5th, F. Brian Bradstreet sold 1,000 shares of Fairfax Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$576.67, for a total value of C$576,671.00.

TSE FFH opened at C$568.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$566.54 and a 200 day moving average of C$493.21. Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of C$338.79 and a twelve month high of C$581.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.45.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FFH. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$625.00 to C$700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$550.00 to C$600.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Cormark boosted their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$610.00 to C$675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$500.00 to C$550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$630.00 to C$685.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$651.67.

Fairfax Financial Company Profile

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

