Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Bought by Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. boosted its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,904 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $855,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,822,000. First United Bank Trust lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 1,266 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth approximately $333,000. Finally, Hedeker Wealth LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 17,395 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,751,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FB opened at $309.96 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $308.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $280.64. The firm has a market cap of $878.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.30, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $207.11 and a 12-month high of $331.81.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FB. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $366.87.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.94, for a total transaction of $487,811.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,984,751.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total value of $729,455.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,022.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,891,984 shares of company stock worth $559,603,133. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

