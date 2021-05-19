Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Bought by Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 19.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,160 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,655,331 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $43,611,449,000 after acquiring an additional 910,971 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Facebook by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 101,745,652 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,762,764,000 after purchasing an additional 919,615 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Facebook by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,299,199,000 after buying an additional 9,362,408 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at $8,021,574,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,999,781 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,463,140,000 after purchasing an additional 367,313 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FB shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.87.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total value of $196,613.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,982,905.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.94, for a total transaction of $487,811.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,273 shares in the company, valued at $7,984,751.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 1,891,984 shares of company stock worth $559,603,133. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $309.96 on Wednesday. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $207.11 and a 1-year high of $331.81. The company has a market cap of $878.88 billion, a PE ratio of 35.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $308.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $280.64.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

