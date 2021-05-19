F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSTX opened at $6.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $62.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.20. F-star Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.88 and a 1 year high of $15.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered F-star Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Oppenheimer began coverage on F-star Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Laidlaw began coverage on F-star Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on F-star Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair began coverage on F-star Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

F-star Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company develops tetravalent bispecific antibodies for cancer therapy. Its medicines are used in immuno-oncology treatments. The company's principal product candidate is FS118, is currently being evaluated in a proof-of-concept Phase 2 trial in PD-1/PD-L1 acquired resistance head and neck cancer patients.

