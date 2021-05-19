Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target Raised to $179.00 at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $160.00 to $179.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the online travel company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $170.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $164.41.

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $168.10 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $173.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.03. The firm has a market cap of $24.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Expedia Group has a 1 year low of $74.81 and a 1 year high of $187.93.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.84. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 21.33%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.83) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group will post -8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 1,462 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.66, for a total transaction of $259,738.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,898.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.13, for a total value of $44,574.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,601 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,158.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,631 shares of company stock valued at $9,468,503. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Expedia Group by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 16,353 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 112.0% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 405 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 6,748.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,890 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 5,804 shares during the period. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

