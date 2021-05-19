ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ExlService Holdings, Inc. is a leading operations management and analytics company that designs and enables agile, customer-centric operating models to help clients improve their revenue growth and profitability. ExlService Holdings delivery model provides market-leading business outcomes using EXL’s proprietary Business EXLerator Framework, cutting-edge analytics, digital transformation and domain expertise. At EXL, look deeper to help companies improve global operations, enhance data-driven insights, increase customer satisfaction, and manage risk and compliance. EXL serves the insurance, healthcare, banking and financial services, utilities, travel, transportation and logistics industries. “

Get ExlService alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on ExlService from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ExlService in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Bank of America raised ExlService from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ExlService in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. ExlService has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.75.

Shares of EXLS stock opened at $97.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 42.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.92. ExlService has a 52-week low of $56.11 and a 52-week high of $100.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $261.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.13 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 8.14%. Analysts expect that ExlService will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Nalin Kumar Miglani sold 972 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total transaction of $77,108.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,406.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Vivek Jetley sold 2,500 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total value of $221,425.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,903,545.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,291 shares of company stock worth $6,496,912 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in ExlService in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in ExlService in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in ExlService in the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in ExlService by 2,321.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ExlService by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

Recommended Story: What is net income?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ExlService (EXLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.