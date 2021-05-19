Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) PT Raised to C$48.00

Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) had its price target upped by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exchange Income in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Exchange Income from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Exchange Income from $39.50 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Exchange Income from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Exchange Income from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Exchange Income presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.83.

EIFZF stock opened at $33.04 on Monday. Exchange Income has a one year low of $16.31 and a one year high of $33.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.90.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

