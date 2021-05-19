Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Excellon Resources, Inc. is a mineral resource company. It principally produces silver, lead and zinc. Excellon Resources, Inc. is based in Toronto, Canada. “

Shares of NYSE EXN opened at $3.10 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.90. Excellon Resources has a twelve month low of $2.16 and a twelve month high of $4.65.

Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $9.03 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Excellon Resources will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Excellon Resources by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 653,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 140,640 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Excellon Resources by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 530,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 53,937 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Excellon Resources by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 60,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Excellon Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.74% of the company’s stock.

Excellon Resources Company Profile

Excellon Resources Inc, a silver mining and exploration company, acquires, explores for, evaluates, develops, and finances mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Platosa property covering an area of 11,000 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the EvoluciÃ³n property that covers an area of 45,000 hectares situated in the states of Durango and Zacatecas, Mexico; and the Silver City Project totaling an area of 164 square kilometers in Saxony, Germany.

