Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) VP Sells $253,224.38 in Stock

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) VP Jay S. Buth sold 3,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total transaction of $253,224.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ES traded down $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.25. 1,705,644 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,513,838. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $75.91 and a one year high of $96.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.31.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 13.57%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.86%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ES. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ES. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Scotiabank raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eversource Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.18.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

