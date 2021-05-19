Evercore ISI Upgrades American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) to Outperform

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) was upgraded by Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $50.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price target of $48.00. Evercore ISI’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.07% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of American Campus Communities from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

ACC opened at $46.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 91.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. American Campus Communities has a 12-month low of $29.60 and a 12-month high of $47.05.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $232.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.18 million. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 2.50%. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Campus Communities will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President James Clarence Hopke, Jr. sold 15,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $693,556.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 118,149 shares in the company, valued at $5,375,779.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACC. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in American Campus Communities by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after buying an additional 8,173 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its position in American Campus Communities by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 122,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,239,000 after buying an additional 3,027 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in American Campus Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in American Campus Communities by 141.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,218,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,109,000 after buying an additional 714,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

