Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Receives $164.30 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $164.30.

EVBG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Everbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of EVBG traded down $2.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $113.26. The stock had a trading volume of 14,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,849. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of -48.32 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.83. Everbridge has a 12 month low of $100.17 and a 12 month high of $178.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $126.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.35.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $82.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.61 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 32.43% and a negative return on equity of 18.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Everbridge will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 2,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.02, for a total value of $468,845.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,552.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 22,479 shares of company stock worth $2,955,398 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Everbridge by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 9,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC grew its position in Everbridge by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 8,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,912 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Everbridge by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 171,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Everbridge by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 6,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Everbridge by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 417,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,249,000 after purchasing an additional 110,328 shares during the period.

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

