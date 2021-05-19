Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $164.30.

EVBG has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Everbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Everbridge from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

In other news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 5,964 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.46, for a total value of $956,983.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,089.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 22,479 shares of company stock valued at $2,955,398 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Everbridge by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Everbridge in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Everbridge in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000.

Shares of EVBG stock traded down $2.22 on Friday, reaching $113.26. The stock had a trading volume of 14,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,849. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.83. Everbridge has a 1 year low of $100.17 and a 1 year high of $178.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.32 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.35.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.29. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 18.82% and a negative net margin of 32.43%. The company had revenue of $82.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Everbridge’s revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Everbridge will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

