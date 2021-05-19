EthereumX (ETX) 24 Hour Volume Hits $345.00

EthereumX (CURRENCY:ETX) traded 62.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 19th. EthereumX has a market capitalization of $99,041.83 and $345.00 worth of EthereumX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EthereumX coin can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, EthereumX has traded 73% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003030 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 39.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002972 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 46.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00063698 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 43.9% against the dollar and now trades at $103.68 or 0.00314309 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 35% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.56 or 0.00198725 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 34.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004333 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 39.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00036261 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 30.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $358.47 or 0.01086655 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 46.3% against the dollar and now trades at $311.36 or 0.00943865 BTC.

About EthereumX

EthereumX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 87,225,579 coins. EthereumX’s official Twitter account is @ETXCOINOFFICIAL . The official website for EthereumX is etxco.com

EthereumX Coin Trading

