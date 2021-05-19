Essentia (ESS) One Day Volume Hits $295,312.00

Essentia (CURRENCY:ESS) traded down 19.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. One Essentia coin can now be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. Essentia has a market capitalization of $5.28 million and approximately $295,312.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Essentia has traded down 37.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.86 or 0.00078227 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004874 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002619 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 33.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00016812 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $468.85 or 0.01228209 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,926.38 or 0.10285664 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.68 or 0.00103935 BTC.

About Essentia

Essentia is a coin. It launched on June 24th, 2018. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 coins and its circulating supply is 1,419,218,032 coins. Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Essentia is essentia.one

According to CryptoCompare, “Essentia is a modular, decentralised interoperability and data management framework that allows users to take full control and ownership of their data, IDs, information, privacy and assets and that can be used indifferently by humans, machines, IoT devices and more. Essentia safely connects and relates the user/machine’s anonymous, pseudo anonymous or public digital IDs with their multiverse of data which is encrypted and stored on decentralized resources or locally. Essentia can be used by individuals for decentralized passwordless login, KYC registrations and by companies for GDPR Compliance and Smart Contract Oracles. ESS Tokens are ERC20 tokens based on the Ethereum network and are managed mainly by the ESS-Fuel module. ESS will work as the fuel of the Essentia Framework. “

Buying and Selling Essentia

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Essentia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Essentia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Essentia using one of the exchanges listed above.

