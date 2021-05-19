Ergomed (LON:ERGO) Rating Increased to Buy at Numis Securities

Ergomed (LON:ERGO) was upgraded by stock analysts at Numis Securities to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,550 ($20.25) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 1,330 ($17.38). Numis Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 20.62% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Ergomed in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

ERGO opened at GBX 1,285 ($16.79) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Ergomed has a 12 month low of GBX 362 ($4.73) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,440 ($18.81). The stock has a market capitalization of £626.44 million and a P/E ratio of 66.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,202.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,088.57.

Ergomed plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical trial planning, management, and monitoring; and drug safety and medical information services in the United Kingdom and Rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Clinical Research Outsourcing and Pharmacovigilance.

